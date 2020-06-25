INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Owner of Famous 'Iruttu Kadai' Shop Found Dead in Tirunelveli Hospital after Testing Covid-19 Positive

Image for representation. (PTI)

Image for representation. (PTI)

Hari Singh (80) was found hanging at the ward of the private hospital where he had been admitted recently, a senior police official said.

  • PTI Tirunelveli
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
Share this:

The owner of the famous century-old 'Iruttu kadai halwa' store here, a well-known name in Tamil Nadu among sweet lovers, was found hanging at a hospital where he had been admitted recently following illeness and tested positive for COVID-19, police said.

Hari Singh (80) was found hanging at the ward of the private hospital where he had been admitted recently, a senior police official said.

The family members of the deceased, a native of Rajasthan who had migrated to this town in southern Tamil Nadu, have also been since quarantined.

Located near the famous Nellaippar temple in this town, the century-old 'Iruttu kadai' derived its name from the fact that the shop sold its unique, lip-smacking freshly made halwa only from the evening till night daily, drawing huge crowds of sweet lovers.

The shop only used a zero watt bulb during business hours.

The unique halwa was relished by those with a sweet tooth across different age groups.


The delicacy is popular among Tamils living in other countries like Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading