Owners of 350 Flats in Kerala Refuse SC Notices on Building Demolition, CM Calls for All-party Meeting

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Sunday called for an all-party meeting on September 17 to discuss the plight of owners of around 350 flats in Maradu in Kochi, facing demolition for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The meeting will be held here on Tuesday at 3.30 PM, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office said.

The 1,200 owners in four apartment complexes near the backwaters of Kochi have been opposing the move to demolish the flats as ordered by the Supreme Court for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had also expressed concern over the plight of the owners.

Political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition congress have come out in support of the flat owners.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala had on Saturday visited Marudu, spoken to the residents and assured them of all help.

The owners have made it clear that they will not leave their residences and are also observing a relay satyagraha.

The municipal authorities, who had issued notices asking the residents to move out, have stated that they would take the next step based on directions from the state government.

The notices to the flat owners asked them to vacate their residences to implement the apex court order, directing demolition of the structures constructed in violation of CRZ notifications.

After the owners refused to accept the notices, the authorities had affixed them on the walls of the building.

The state government had on Monday initiated steps to implement the SC order and directed the municipality to take immediate action to evacuate the residents and rehabilitate them in coordination with the Ernakulam District Collector.

The top court had on May 8 directed the removal of the buildings within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of a water body known to be hit by tides.

