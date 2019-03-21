English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oxford English Dictionary Has a New Indian Entrant— ‘Chuddies’
The latest set of entries follow an ongoing set of themed appeals by OED, calling on the public to help expand the dictionary's coverage of language from specific contexts as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations.
Representative image (AP Photo)
Loading...
London: Chuddies, the Indian English word for underwear, is among 650 new entries recognised as official English words by the definitive Oxford English Dictionary' (OED) in a latest update released on Thursday.
The dictionary, which has over the years incorporated many words from the Indian sub-continent, picked up the phrase “kiss my chuddies”, or underpants, which was coined by Sanjeev Bhaskar in the British sitcom Goodness Gracious Me.
Each new and revised entry has been painstakingly researched, and at no point have our editors simply mailed it in, Jonathan Dent, OED Senior Assistant Editor, said.
Our coverage of British Indian usage gets an update with the addition of the dismissive kiss my chuddies', popularised as a catchphrase by actor and writer Sanjeev Bhaskar, playing one half of the teenage duo known as the Bhangra Muffins in the 1990s BBC comedy sketch show Goodness Gracious Me', he said.
The latest set of entries follow an ongoing set of themed appeals by OED, calling on the public to help expand the dictionary's coverage of language from specific contexts as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations.
The quarterly update released this week includes some new entries and senses drafted in response to the first couple of these appeals including the Words Where You Are request for regional vocabulary and the Hobby Words appeal for words associated with particular pastimes.
Among regional items, includes jibbons, a name in Welsh English for the vegetable now usually known in England as spring onions.
The public appeal also yielded a host of Scots terms, including bidie-in, which the OED defines as a person who lives with his or her partner in a non-marital relationship, and bigsie, which means having an exaggerated sense of one's own importance.
The word sitooterie is another Scottish term to make the cut in the OED's latest update, with editors Jane Johnson and Kate Wild saying that there is something just generally pleasing about the word.
A first small selection of entries drafted in response to the Hobby Words appeal includes stash, specifically referring to a knitter's or sewist's working collection of yarn, fabric, and other craft supplies.
The other words included are Kitbasher, a person (especially a model railway enthusiast) who creates unique models by adapting or customising commercially available kits and pony bottle, a small tank of breathing gas carried by scuba divers as a backup to their main supply in case of emergency.
The dictionary, which has over the years incorporated many words from the Indian sub-continent, picked up the phrase “kiss my chuddies”, or underpants, which was coined by Sanjeev Bhaskar in the British sitcom Goodness Gracious Me.
Each new and revised entry has been painstakingly researched, and at no point have our editors simply mailed it in, Jonathan Dent, OED Senior Assistant Editor, said.
Our coverage of British Indian usage gets an update with the addition of the dismissive kiss my chuddies', popularised as a catchphrase by actor and writer Sanjeev Bhaskar, playing one half of the teenage duo known as the Bhangra Muffins in the 1990s BBC comedy sketch show Goodness Gracious Me', he said.
The latest set of entries follow an ongoing set of themed appeals by OED, calling on the public to help expand the dictionary's coverage of language from specific contexts as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations.
The quarterly update released this week includes some new entries and senses drafted in response to the first couple of these appeals including the Words Where You Are request for regional vocabulary and the Hobby Words appeal for words associated with particular pastimes.
Among regional items, includes jibbons, a name in Welsh English for the vegetable now usually known in England as spring onions.
The public appeal also yielded a host of Scots terms, including bidie-in, which the OED defines as a person who lives with his or her partner in a non-marital relationship, and bigsie, which means having an exaggerated sense of one's own importance.
The word sitooterie is another Scottish term to make the cut in the OED's latest update, with editors Jane Johnson and Kate Wild saying that there is something just generally pleasing about the word.
A first small selection of entries drafted in response to the Hobby Words appeal includes stash, specifically referring to a knitter's or sewist's working collection of yarn, fabric, and other craft supplies.
The other words included are Kitbasher, a person (especially a model railway enthusiast) who creates unique models by adapting or customising commercially available kits and pony bottle, a small tank of breathing gas carried by scuba divers as a backup to their main supply in case of emergency.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: Kohli and Chhetri Bond During RCB Training Camp
- At 'PM Narendra Modi' Trailer Launch, Vivek Oberoi Responds Brilliantly When Asked If He'd Join Politics
- T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
- Holi 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Will Not Remain Same Without Festival of Colours
- Vivo X27 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC Announced
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results