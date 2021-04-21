Oxygen Crisis Intensifies in UP, Lucknow-based Hospitals Turn Away Covid-19 Patients

Amid increase in demand of oxygen for critical Covid-19 patients, hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow have pasted notices outside their premises and requested people to shift serious patients to other hospitals for treatment as they are running out of oxygen.

A private hospital, Mayo Medical Centre, has pasted a notice, which reads, “We are requesting the family members of those patients who are on oxygen support please take their patients to higher centres for further management.”

The hospital has also turned away some Covid-19 patients due to the lack of oxygen and informed about the situation by writing to the Chief Medical Officer. “Mayo Medical Centre, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow is facing acute shortage of oxygen supply which is hampering the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients requiring oxygen supply. We are assured that 400 cylinders will be provided to us daily but the supply centres are not able to fulfil the demands as such. Despite our best efforts, we are able to maintain a backup of 15 minutes only as oxygen is not available anywhere in Lucknow,” reads the letter whose copy is accessed by News18.com.

A similar notice was pasted by Make Well Hospital in Gomti Nagar area. Speaking to News18.com, Chairman of Make Well Hospital, Nishant Singh said, “The letter was issued by hospital administration due to shortage of oxygen. In such a panic situation, we want to save the lives. The normal load is 200 to 300 cylinders per month but due to current situation the requirement of oxygen is much more. Due to shortage of liquid oxygen, there is also shortage of normal oxygen cylinders. We are trying our best at our level but when the vendors are unable to give us the supply then we are forced to issue notice to patients and administration. Situation at the moment is tense but it is under control.”

Meanwhile, in an attempt to meet the demand of oxygen, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the concerned officials to get oxygen tankers refilled from Jharkhand’s Bokaro. These oxygen filled tankers will then return to Lucknow by road and train routes.

However, the Chief Minister had recently claimed that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in Uttar Pradesh as it is being made available as per the demand. He had also directed that the allocated oxygen from the central government should be made available in the state as soon as possible. “Medical oxygen should be audited in all hospitals to keep the balance between the demand and supply of oxygen. Rapid and drastic action should be taken against those who black-sell oxygen. Oxygen should not be supplied to any individual except in a very serious situation. There will be only institutional supply,” he said.

Adityanath had also said that responsible officers should be deployed at all oxygen refill centers and their duty will be to ensure that oxygen is being distributed in a transparent manner. It has been ordered that oxygen tankers should be connected to GPS and sufficient police force to be deployed at the plants.

