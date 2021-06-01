Oxygen Express: Over 22,900 Tonnes of LMO Delivered to Various States, Says Railways

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana have received over 2,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) each through Oxygen Express' trains, since the service began last month, the railways said on Tuesday. So far, the national transporters has delivered more than 22,916 tonnes of LMO in more than 1,357 tankers to various states. The service was started in the wake of a severe second Covid wave in the country.

While 334 Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journey and brought relief to 39 cities in 15 states, six loaded trains are currently on way to their destinations with more than 500 tonnes of LMO in 32 tankers. Among southern states, delivery of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana crossed 2,000 tonnes each, the railways said.

Assam received its fourth Oxygen Express' with 80 tonnes of LMO in four tankers.Oxygen Express' trains started their deliveries 38 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 tonnes of LMO.

Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam are states which have benefitted from the service. Till now, 614 tonnes of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,797 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 656 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 5,557 tonnes in Delhi, 2,089 tonnes in Haryana and 98 tonnes in Rajasthan, the railways said. It said that besides theses, 2,440 tonnes have been offloaded in Karnataka, 320 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 2,190 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 2,125 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh, 225 tonnes in Punjab, 380 tonnes in Kerala, 2,062 tonnes in Telangana, 38 tonnes in Jharkhand and 320 tonnes in Assam. The railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa , Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Jamshedpur, Angul in the East and then delivering it to states of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

