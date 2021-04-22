‘Oxygen Express’ Train Leaves for Maharashtra from Vizag's RINL Plant

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. "First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL #VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Maharashtra to meet medical exigencies of covid patients," Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) said in a tweet.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted that the first ‘Oxygen Express’ train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag.

The first ‘Oxygen Express’ train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag. Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens. pic.twitter.com/4t7ZKbjeIT — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 22, 2021

Until now, RINL on an average was supplying 100 tonnes oxygen daily to Andhra Pradesh and adjoining states. In the last one week, RINL has supplied about 800 tonnes oxygen, a company spokesperson said, adding "we can support till 100-150 tonne per day depending on demand."

