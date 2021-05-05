india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Oxygen Leaks from Tanker Enroute to Covid Facilities in Mahrashtra's Satara Districts
1-MIN READ

Oxygen Leaks from Tanker Enroute to Covid Facilities in Mahrashtra's Satara Districts

Medical oxygen leaks out from an oxygen tanker on Pune-Bengaluru Highway, in Satara, Wednesday. (PTI)

Medical oxygen leaks out from an oxygen tanker on Pune-Bengaluru Highway, in Satara, Wednesday. (PTI)

The leak was soon fixed and the tanker was allowed to travel ahead, he said, adding that the quantity of oxygen that got wasted is not known as yet.

A tanker transporting liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to COVID-19 facilities witnessed a leak due to overfilling in Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place around 6.15 pm on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway in the jurisdiction of the Satara police, when the tanker was travelling towards Kolhapur, an official said. The tanker was dispatched from Navi Mumbai after the life-saving gas was filled and was headed to COVID-19 facilities in Kolhapur, he said. Once the leak was detected, the authorities in Satara were alerted and a technical team rushed to the spot, the official said.

The leak was soon fixed and the tanker was allowed to travel ahead, he said, adding that the quantity of oxygen that got wasted is not known as yet. Maharashtra has been witnessing acute shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients since last month amid the second wave of the pandemic. The state government has urged the Centre to enhance the present allocation of LMO to the state by 200 metric tonnes daily.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 05, 2021, 21:36 IST