Oxygen Plant Built From Scrap Supplies 350 Oxygen Cylinders Daily In Uttar Pradesh

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and a subsequent increase in demand for medical oxygen, a group of professionals in Meerut came together to set up a new oxygen gas plant from scrap of non-functional oxygen plants, brought from all over the country. This plant is known as Bharat Ratna Oxygen Gas Plant.

To overcome the shortage of oxygen, this professional team from Meerut traced the closed oxygen plants across the country in the past years, and collected the scrap, and then built up a new oxygen plant from the scrap. After six months of effort, on April 13, the oxygen plant was set up in Gautam Budh Nagar. The plant is now catering to hundreds of needy people by providing them with oxygen cylinders.

Yashraj Gupta, resident of Begambagh in Meerut, started this oxygen plant with the help of his father and a friend. “This work was not possible for me alone. Therefore, I roped in my mechanical engineer father Anurag Gupta and electrical engineer friend Sandeep Garg for setting up this oxygen plant. Both encouraged me and soon the work started for this project,” said Yashraj, who considers PM Modi to be the inspiration behind building the oxygen plant.

Around 350 cylinders are being supplied to people daily. Although the plant has a capacity of providing 500 cylinders per day. But for now 325 to 350 cylinders are being supplied daily. In Gautam Budh Nagar, 70 percent oxygen is being supplied from this plant. Meanwhile, the team is thinking of setting up such oxygen plants in other parts of Uttar Pradesh also. The team is also asking other youths to join their work with enthusiasm.

