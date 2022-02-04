Oxytocin Injections Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized From New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi, Feb 3: A consignment of oxytocin injections with a market value of around Rs 22 lakh was seized from the New Delhi railway station by the drugs control department, a senior official said on Thursday. Oxytocin is used in milch cattle to enhance milk production and has adverse effects on the cattle as well as humans who drink that milk.

A joint team comprising officers of Delhi’s drugs control department, the CDSCO, the Government of India and the Railway Police Force (RPF) conducted inquiries at the premises of the inward parcel godown (on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station) on Wednesday. A man identified as Mohammad Saquib was found standing in front of window number 4 of the godown. Upon enquiry, he disclosed that he had come to receive oxytocin injections, which were coming from Sonpur and Patna in Bihar, the official said.

During the search of the godown, a huge stock of oxytocin injections (approximately 47,000 ampoules and vials worth around Rs 22 lakh) was found ready for delivery to Saquib, he added. Saquib failed to produce any purchase records or drugs licences required for stocking, sale or distribution of the injections.

“Apparently, these injections were suspected to be of doubtful quality as they were not bearing any label. Two legal samples of oxytocin injection have been collected for test or analysis and their reports are awaited. The entire stock of injections was seized and taken into possession by the officers of the drugs control department," the official said. The court concerned has been informed about the seizure, he said, adding that further investigation is on to establish the supply chain of the drugs.

A huge stock of oxytocin with a market value of nearly Rs 21 lakh was seized from the New Delhi railway station by the drugs control department on January 31, officials had said on Tuesday.

