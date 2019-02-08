English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
P Chidambaram Appears Before Enforcement Directorate in INX Media Case
The central probe agency registered the PMLA case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday inconnection with a money laundering probe related to INX Media.
The Congress leader, who was summoned to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), arrived at the agency's office in central Delhi at about 11 am. Chidambaram has been grilled a number of times in this case in the past.
His son Karti was questioned by the agency in the same case on Thursday for about six hours.
The ED attached Karti's assets worth an estimated Rs 54 crore, located in India and abroad, in the case last year.
The central probe agency registered the PMLA case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to
INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.
It registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint, including Karti, INX Media and its directors -- Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.
Karti was arrested on February 28 last year by the CBI, the other central agency investigating the case, for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007. He was granted bail subsequently.
The agency has alleged that Karti received money from INX Media, using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of FIPB conditions to receive investments from Mauritius.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Congress leader, who was summoned to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), arrived at the agency's office in central Delhi at about 11 am. Chidambaram has been grilled a number of times in this case in the past.
His son Karti was questioned by the agency in the same case on Thursday for about six hours.
The ED attached Karti's assets worth an estimated Rs 54 crore, located in India and abroad, in the case last year.
The central probe agency registered the PMLA case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to
INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.
It registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint, including Karti, INX Media and its directors -- Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.
Karti was arrested on February 28 last year by the CBI, the other central agency investigating the case, for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007. He was granted bail subsequently.
The agency has alleged that Karti received money from INX Media, using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of FIPB conditions to receive investments from Mauritius.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt's Metallic Outfit is the Most Dazzling Thing During Gully Boy Promotions
- Velvet Buzzsaw Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix Film Is Uninspiring
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!
- Andhra Pradesh to Get 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 5 Years, Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results