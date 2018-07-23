English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
P Chidambaram Moves Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail in Aircel-Maxis Case
The CBI is probing as to how Chidambaram, who was the finance minister in 2006, granted the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a foreign firm when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was empowered to do it.
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram (R) with his son Karti Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in the Aircel-Maxis case.
Special CBI Judge O P Saini will hear the matter at 2 pm.
Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in a charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case on July 19.
The agency had filed its supplementary charge sheet before the special judge, who had fixed it for consideration on July 31.
The CBI is probing as to how Chidambaram, who was the finance minister in 2006, granted the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a foreign firm when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was empowered to do it.
The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal of Rs 3,500 crore and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.
In its charge sheet filed earlier in the case against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others, the agency had alleged that Chidambaram had granted FIPB approval in March 2006 to Mauritius-based Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis.
The Maran brothers and other accused, who were listed in the CBI charge sheet earlier, were discharged by the special court which had said that the agency had failed to produce any material against them to proceed with the trial.
The Enforcement Directorate is also probing a separate money laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis case in which Chidambaram and Karti have been questioned by the agency.
Both Chidambaram and Karti have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and ED.
Also Watch
Special CBI Judge O P Saini will hear the matter at 2 pm.
Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in a charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case on July 19.
The agency had filed its supplementary charge sheet before the special judge, who had fixed it for consideration on July 31.
The CBI is probing as to how Chidambaram, who was the finance minister in 2006, granted the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a foreign firm when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was empowered to do it.
The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal of Rs 3,500 crore and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.
In its charge sheet filed earlier in the case against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others, the agency had alleged that Chidambaram had granted FIPB approval in March 2006 to Mauritius-based Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis.
The Maran brothers and other accused, who were listed in the CBI charge sheet earlier, were discharged by the special court which had said that the agency had failed to produce any material against them to proceed with the trial.
The Enforcement Directorate is also probing a separate money laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis case in which Chidambaram and Karti have been questioned by the agency.
Both Chidambaram and Karti have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and ED.
Also Watch
-
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 10 Most Exciting Smartphones Launched in 2018
- The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos
- Sachin Tendulkar Backs Kuldeep Yadav to Shine in England Tests
- Janhvi Kapoor's Rumored Boyfriend Did This to Congratulate Her on the Success of Dhadak
- Curious Case of a Jharkhand Village Where No One Has Ration Card
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...