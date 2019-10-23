Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

P Chidambaram Moves Delhi HC Seeking Bail in INX Media Money Laundering Case

P Chidambaram, who was on Tuesday granted bail from Supreme Court in the INX media corruption case, continues to be in ED custody since October 17.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
P Chidambaram Moves Delhi HC Seeking Bail in INX Media Money Laundering Case
Image for representation

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

Chidambaram, who was on Tuesday granted bail from Supreme Court in the INX media corruption case, continues to be in ED custody since October 17.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

The case was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

