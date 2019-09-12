Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

P Chidambaram Questions BJP's Strategy in UP Assembly Polls

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday wondered if it is possible to ensure long term economic growth by excluding the largest minority community or women or backward communities from Assembly polls.

S C | Press Trust Of India

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
P Chidambaram
File photo of Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Chennai: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday wondered if it is possible to ensure long term economic growth by excluding the largest minority community or women or backward communities from Assembly polls.

Noting that the BJP emerged as the 'clear winner' in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, he said, "The victory was achieved by the party without fielding a single candidate from the Muslim community in any of the 403 seats in a state, where Muslims constitute 19.3 per cent of the population."

"The 'sab ka saath sab ka vikas' slogan has acquired a new and sinister meaning. Imagine a situation where no woman is fielded as candidate by one of the national parties or a situation where a national party declines to field candidates in seats reserved for scheduled castes or scheduled tribes," Chidambaram said.

He made these comments while delivering the first annual lecture on the topic 'Will India Script an Uninterrupted Growth Story', organised by The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy in Chennai.

"I ask you, is it possible to ensure long term economic growth by excluding the largest minority community or women or the scheduled castes or the scheduled tribes (from contesting assembly polls)," he said.

Earlier, the former Union Finance Minister slammed the BJP government for "failing" to undertake any reforms to boost the economic growth in the budget presented in 2014.

"By end of March 2014, there were clear signs of recovery and the growth rate of economy climbed back to 6.54 per cent under the new methodology. With crude prices falling further and commodity prices declining and a new government in place, the stage was set for a major push towards growth," he said.

"The budget (presented in 2014) was expected to announce bold structural reforms that would have given a big push to infrastructure and manufacturing sector, but, sadly, it was a disappointment," he said.

"It was obvious that no one in the government or among its advisers had crafted a coherent plan. Instead of reforms, the government seemed enamoured by events like Swachh Bharat, International Yoga Day, Make in India...," Chidambaram said, adding, these were presented as reforms.

Though there were lots of "activities", none of the government initiatives contributed in boosting economic growth, he claimed.

"The activities distracted the government from its main task of designing and implementing a reform programme," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram