P Chidambaram Slams Ravi Shankar Prasad for 'Mocking' Shaheen Bagh Protest
Earlier in the day, Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the ongoing protest at Shaheen hadBagh in the national capital is offering a platform to the 'tukde tukde gang' under the garb of opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Congress leader P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday lambasted Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying "mocking" the Shaheen Bagh protest, which "represents the essence of Mahatma Gandhi", amounts to "mocking Ahimsa and Satyagraha".
He also criticised the central government and said that the "real tukde tukde gang" is the ruling party which is determined to divide the country on religious lines.
Earlier in the day, Prasad had said that the ongoing protest at Shaheen hadBagh in the national capital is offering a platform to the 'tukde tukde gang' under the garb of opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The BJP leader had also alleged that the protest was emerging as "a textbook case of a few hundred people trying to suppress the silent majority".
"Now, the Law Minister calls the protesters at Shaheen Bagh as part of the tukde tukde gang. The real tukde tukde gang is the ruling party that is determined to divide India on religious lines," Chidambaram said in a tweet.
"Only those who despise Gandhiji would abuse the protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Shaheen Bagh represents the essence of Mahatma Gandhi. Mocking the protest at Shaheen Bagh amounts to mocking Ahimsa and Satyagraha," he said on Twitter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas Has the Best Response to Fans Pointing Out What Was Stuck in His Teeth
- Australian Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios LIVE Score and Updates: Nadal Beats Kyrgios in 4 Sets, Through to Quarters
- #RIPMamba: From Trump to Obama, Fans Mourn Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant's Death
- This Compilation of Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Gianna's On-Court Moments Has Left Fans in Tears
- Kids Have This Really Cool Trick With Apple AirPods to Talk Without Actually Speaking