P Chidambaram's Judicial Custody Extended in INX Media Case Filed by CBI

The hearing in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate is underway and it has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
P Chidambaram's Judicial Custody Extended in INX Media Case Filed by CBI
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case lodged by CBI.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Chidambaram's custody in the corruption case filed by the CBI.

The hearing in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate is underway and it has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The court had on Wednesday issued production warrant against him in the ED.

