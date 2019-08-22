P Chidambaram's Plea to be Heard by Supreme Court Bench Headed by Justice R Banumathi
Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in the case, has approached the apex court against the high court's August 20 verdict.
File photo of the Supreme Court's lone woman judge R Banumathi. (Image courtesy: jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday sent Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case for hearing before a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi.
Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in the case, has approached the apex court against the high court's August 20 verdict.
The Congress leader was arrested after he failed to get protection from the Supreme Court which on Wednesday decided to hear on Friday his petition seeking stay of the high court order.
His plea would come up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna. A Delhi court Thursday allowed CBI the four-day custody of Chidambaram in the case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel V-Fiber Offers up to 1000GB Free Data & Plans Start at Rs 799
- Spotify Premium Now Available With 3 Months of Free Access for New Users
- Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Just Broke Hearts of Marvel Fans Who Begged Him to Save Spider-Man
- Hardik Pandya Turns Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week
- Woman Abandoned by Boyfriend on a Road Trip Assumed She was Being Pranked