P Chidambaram's Plea to be Heard by Supreme Court Bench Headed by Justice R Banumathi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday sent Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case for hearing before a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi.

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in the case, has approached the apex court against the high court's August 20 verdict.

The Congress leader was arrested after he failed to get protection from the Supreme Court which on Wednesday decided to hear on Friday his petition seeking stay of the high court order.

His plea would come up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna. A Delhi court Thursday allowed CBI the four-day custody of Chidambaram in the case.

