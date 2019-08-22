Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

P Chidambaram's Plea to be Heard by Supreme Court Bench Headed by Justice R Banumathi

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in the case, has approached the apex court against the high court's August 20 verdict.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
P Chidambaram's Plea to be Heard by Supreme Court Bench Headed by Justice R Banumathi
File photo of the Supreme Court's lone woman judge R Banumathi. (Image courtesy: jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday sent Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case for hearing before a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi.

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in the case, has approached the apex court against the high court's August 20 verdict.

The Congress leader was arrested after he failed to get protection from the Supreme Court which on Wednesday decided to hear on Friday his petition seeking stay of the high court order.

His plea would come up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna. A Delhi court Thursday allowed CBI the four-day custody of Chidambaram in the case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram