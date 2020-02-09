P Parameswaran, Veteran RSS 'Pracharak' & Founder of Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, Passes Away at 91
P Parameswaran, the founder-director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram took his last breath at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Kerala's Palakkad district, sources said.
File photo of P Parameswaram.
Kochi: P Parameswaran, one of the senior-most 'pracharaks' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, Sangh Parivar sources said. He was 91.
The founder-director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram took his last breath at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Kerala's Palakkad district, according to the sources.
Parameswaran, who had worked with leaders like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Jana Sangh days, was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian award in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2004.
Fondly called as Parameswar ji by Sangh Parivar and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Parameswaran was a prolific writer, poet, researcher and a widely-respected RSS ideologue. He was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's secretary (19671971) and vice president (19711977), as well as the director of the Deendayal Research Institute (19771982), New Delhi.
Born in 1927 in Muhamma, Alappuzha district, he joined the RSS during his student days.
His body will be brought to the RSS headquarters in Kochi on Sunday morning for people to pay their last respects. The cremation will be held in Muhamma in the evening, the sources said.
During the days of Emergency, he courted arrest as part of the all India Satyagraha against it and was jailed for 16 months.
Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram was established by Parameswaran in 1982 "to promote nationalist thoughts among Keralites".
