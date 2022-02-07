CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#LataMangeshkar#Movies#IndvsWI#AssemblyElections#Omicron#PKL
Home » News » India » Pa Ranjith Criticises Tamil Nadu Governor Over NEET Exemption Bill
1-MIN READ

Pa Ranjith Criticises Tamil Nadu Governor Over NEET Exemption Bill

Ranjith is currently gearing for the release of his next directorial Kuthiraivaal.

Ranjith is currently gearing for the release of his next directorial Kuthiraivaal.

The director said that the governor's actions were against the interest and sentiments of the Tamil people.

Entertainment Bureau

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith who is known for making social issue centric films like Karnan, Sarpatta has criticised Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi for returning the NEET exemption bill proposed by the state government. The bill proposes to exempt Tamil nadu medical aspirants from taking NEET for admission to UG degree courses in medicine, dentistry and homoeopathy. Instead, aspirants will be given admission based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exam through the normalisation method.

Following reports of multiple suicides of NEET aspirants due to pressure of the exam, the DMK government in the state had introduced a bill giving an alternative method to admission in UG medical courses to save aspirants from undue pressure of the exams.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Ranjith said that the governor’s actions were against the interest and sentiments of the Tamil people. This is not the first time that Ranjith has spoken against NEET. In June last year, he called for the scrapping of the NEET examination and alleged that it undermined and limited students from state boards and Tamil language schools.

Ranjith, who was at the photo exhibition that aimed to bring the neglected side of North Chennai, said that certain parts of the city has always been seen as a dirty area but the photographs break stereotypes and aesthetically depict the life of people here.

RELATED NEWS

Ranjith is currently gearing for the release of his next directorial Kuthiraivaal. The film will be released in theatres on March 4.

Ranjith’s last directorial Sarpatta Parambarai had to be released directly on OTT platform Amazon Prime due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Using boxing as a medium of storytelling, the film highlighted caste fault lines in society. Sarpatta Parambrai opened to positive responses from the audience as well as the critics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:February 07, 2022, 19:22 IST