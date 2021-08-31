PAC Jawan On VIP Duty Killed In Road Accident In Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 30: A Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan on VIP duty died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Monday evening shortly before the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was returning from Mathura, reached the spot, according to police. The deceased has been identified as Lallu Prasad Yadav (57), a resident of Prayagraj district. He was attached to the 35th battalion of the PAC, the police said.

Yadav was hit by an unidentified vehicle between 7 pm and 7.10 pm on the stretch between the airport and the VIP crossing. He was rushed to the Lok Bandhu Hospital, where he was declared dead, they said. The public informed Constable Sandeep Kumar, who was posted at the airport, about Yadav’s accident. Kumar then informed his seniors and they reached the accident spot, the police said.

Efforts are being made to identify the vehicle that hit Yadav and footage of CCTV cameras is being examined, they said. “The accident took place before the fleet of the UP chief minister was to pass from the spot. The aircraft of the chief minister landed at 7.18 pm. As the chief minister came to know about the accident, he stopped his convoy and sought information about the jawan," a statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here