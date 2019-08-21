Take the pledge to vote

Packed Kolkata Metro Rake Completes Run with Door Open, 3 Railway Staff Guard it

A spokesperson of Kolkata Metro said there was a technical glitch in one of the doors of a coach. The rake could have been immediately sent to a car shed, but that would have hampered services during peak office hours, he added.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 10:16 PM IST
Packed Kolkata Metro Rake Completes Run with Door Open, 3 Railway Staff Guard it
Representative image.
Kolkata: A packed metro rake covered the entire north to south stretch of Kolkata with one of its doors open during rush hours on Wednesday and three railway staffers guarding it. The incident occurred at 10.24 am when the metro rake from Dum Dum metro station in north Kolkata to Kavi Subhash in the southern suburbs of the city crossed 22 stations with a door in one of its coaches open.

"There was a technical glitch in one of the doors of a coach. It was ensured that the door was guarded by an RPF constable, a loco inspector and another official. The train successfully completed its run. We could have immediately sent the metro rake to a car shed but doing so would have hampered the services during the peak office hours. So, we ran the train and ensured safety of the passengers. The door has been fixed now," the spokesperson said.

Several incidents of technical problems have been reported in Kolkata Metro in past few months. A middle-aged person was killed in July when he was dragged by a metro rake after his hand got stuck in one of its doors.

