Post Diwali Break, Here are the Crucial Cases Courts Will Hear

November 12 could easily be touted as one of the busiest days for the Indian judiciary as the Supreme Court and several High Courts and district courts — which will open after a long Diwali break — are set to hear crucial cases.The Supreme Court of India had heard CBI Director Alok Verma’s plea challenging the government of India’s order stripping him of his duties as the agency’s chief and sending him on leave. A three-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi directed the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete the inquiries against Verma by November 12 and submit the details of the report to the court in a sealed envelope. It has appointed one of its former judges, Justice AK Patnaik, to supervise the inquiry.Former Union minister MJ Akbar had, during the last hearing, told a Delhi court that he filed a criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for referring to him as “predator” through a series of tweets over allegations of sexual harassment against him as part of the #MeToo movement. The court will record the complainant’s evidence on November 12.A special NIA court in Mumbai will hear the Malegaon blast case on November 12. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted nearly 216 documents before the Special NIA Court in Mumbai as the trial in the 2008 case commenced on Friday. Six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008. Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit and Pragya Singh Thakur are among the seven accused facing trial in the case. The terror investigation agency also submitted a list of 286 witnesses.The ACB special court had earlier postponed to November 12 hearings on the cash-for-vote scam, where Congress leader Revanth Reddy is the prime accused. ACB officials termed the postponement a regular court development. The TRS and the Congress are keeping a close watch on the developments of the three-year-old case as it involves Reddy and his close aide Bishop Harry Sebastian, who tried to lure Anglo-Indian nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson. It is learnt that to further nail the Congress leader, the ED is likely to join the investigation.The “cancerous deal for Indian retail industry” — Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart— is continuing to cause ripples in the industry as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear the petition filed by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against the said acquisition. In August 2018, CAIT filed a petition in the NCLAT asking for the reversal of the Walmart-Flipkart deal. On September 6, the NCLAT had asked Walmart to file an explanation for its business process in India. NCLAT had further asked CAIT to file its understanding over Walmart's business model in India.The Bombay high court, before closing down for vacations, had said there was no urgency to hear former censor board chief and producer Pahlaj Nihalani's petition seeking direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant his film 'Rangeela Raja' a certificate for release without cuts. Vacation judge Justice SK Shinde, however, allowed Nihalani to mention the matter on November 12, after his advocate Ashok Saraogi informed that the film is slotted for release on November 16.A complaint has been registered in an Uttar Pradesh court against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and three others for using national symbols and letter heads of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its site without due permission. Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh will hear this case on November 12 when the petitioner lawyer Omkar’s statement will be recorded. Others named in the complaint are Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan.The Supreme Court will hear the review petitions against its September 28 majority judgment allowing women of all ages entry into the hill shrine at Sabarimala in Kerala. CJI Gogoi, along with Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, will hear the review petitions.The Delhi High Court had extended interim protection to CBI special director Rakesh Asthana till November 14 with its order directing the agency to maintain status quo on proceedings against Asthana, allegedly involved in a bribery case. The order came even as the agency said the complaint against him and others "clearly discloses the cognisable offences".Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to file an affidavit within 10 days to say the pricing in the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France is exclusive and cannot be shared with the court. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices UU Lalit and KM Joseph also asked the Centre to share information which can be brought in the public domain with the petitioners. The pricing of the aircraft, the government so far had maintained, is covered under the Official Secrets Act. The matter will now be heard on November 14.