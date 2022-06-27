Padma Bridge: Bangladesh's Longest Bridge to Cut Dhaka-Kolkata Travel Time By Half

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the long-awaited Padma Bridge, the country’s biggest infrastructure project since its independence from Pakistan in 1971. This is expected to give the nation’s development index a big boost and connect India directly to Dhaka, through road, rail and ports.

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, director of the project, said the design and construction of the Padma Bridge was not the sole achievement of one particular person or organisation. Many people have contributed a lot. The design of the Padma Bridge was entrusted to the AECOM of New Zealand. In 2009, the design work of the bridge began in Hong Kong along with ACME International of Australia, North West Hydraulic Consultants of Canada and Bangladeshi ACE Consultants Limited. It is learned that Robin Shyam, a British citizen, led the AECOM team for the design of the bridge.

The Petrapole–Benapole border is connecting the southern part of West Bengal to the southern part of Bangladesh and the bus is the most popular way to reach Bangladesh from India.

The distance to Dhaka from the Indian border at Benapole by road will now be reduced by 70km and travel time by 4.30 hours. It will also reduce the Kolkata-Dhaka train journey time by half. The Padma Bridge connecting India, Nepal, China, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand, will also be a major link of the trans-Asian highway network.

