Padma Shri Awardee and Former IMA President Dr. KK Aggarwal Passes Away at 62 Due to Covid-19

A former national president of the Indian Medical Association Dr. KK Aggarwal breathed his last on Monday at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences after fighting a long battle against the dealy Covid-19.

The 62- year-old Padma Shree awardee had been admitted to AIIMS after he contracted the virus and was kept on ventilator support since last week.

A statement posted on his Twitter profile said that he succumbed to the disease at 11.30 pm on Monday.

“Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives,” read the statement.

A leading cardiologist and the head of the Heart Care Foundation of India, Dr. Aggarwal was the recipient of many awards in his career. He received the Dr. BC Roy Award in 2005 and the Padma Shree in 2010. He did his schooling in Delhi and completed his MBBS from Nagpur University.

Over the past year, the deceased doctor was involved in spreading awareness regarding the Covid pandemic, its aspects, and how to manage if struck with the disease.

“Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr. KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness." wrote his family in a statement following his demise.

India’s daily Covid cases dropped below the 3 lakh-mark for the first time since April 21 with 2.81 lakh fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours. 4,106 Covid patients have died since yesterday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here