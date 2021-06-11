Padma Shri Recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya Dies of Post-Covid Complications, PM Condoles Death

Prominent neurologist and Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya died of post-Covid complications here on Friday. He was 71. Dr Panagariya was on ventilator support for the past several days at a private hospital.

His condition deteriorated in the past two days and he died on Friday, hospital sources said. Expressing grief over his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that his pioneering work in the medical field will benefit generations of doctors and researchers.

“Dr Ashok Panagariya made a mark as an outstanding neurologist. His pioneering work in the medical field will benefit generations of doctors and researchers. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the passing away of the nationally renowned neurologist was a personal loss for him and his family.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed sadness over the demise and said, “With the demise of Dr Ashok Panagariya, we lost an eminent neurologist who made rich contribution through his clinical and academic work. Recipient of Padma Shri, he left lasting impact in medical education & neuro-care in rural areas. My condolences to his family & friends."

He said Dr Panagariya held important posts and played an important role in the state as a medical expert during the coronavirus pandemic. Energy Minister BD Kalla, BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders also condoled his demise.

