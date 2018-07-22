GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Padman Star Akshay Kumar in 'Tears of Joy' After Sanitary Napkins Exempted from GST

The GST on sanitary pads has been cut from 12 per cent to zero.

IANS

Updated:July 22, 2018, 1:18 PM IST
Image: Akshay Kumar/ Yogen Shah
Mumbai: National Award winning Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose film "Pad Man" tried to create awareness on menstrual hygiene, has thanked the GST Council for making sanitary napkins Goods and Services Tax (GST) free.

Expressing his happiness, Akshay tweeted on Saturday: "One of those days when a news brings tears of joy as a cause close to your heart gets fulfilled. Thank you, #GSTCouncil, for understanding the need for menstrual hygiene & exempting sanitary pads from tax. I'm sure crores of women in our country are silently sending gratitude your way."




Earlier this year, Akshay narrated the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who introduced the low-cost sanitary napkins in India, in "Pad Man".

The film was produced by Twinkle Khanna and directed by R. Balki. It featured Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor along with Akshay.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
