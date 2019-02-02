LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Paid News Bane of Journalism: Venkaiah Naidu Calls for 'Serious Introspection' of Fourth Estate

He said this was no longer the case as commercial and other considerations were taking precedence over everything else.

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Paid News Bane of Journalism: Venkaiah Naidu Calls for 'Serious Introspection' of Fourth Estate
File photo of Venkaiah Naidu. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Kollam/Kottayam: Lamenting that sensationalism, paid news and biased coverage have become the 'bane' of modern day journalism, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Saturday said the fourth estate needed to do "serious introspection".

In his inaugural address at the Golden jubilee celebrations of Kollam Press club, he noted that journalism in the past was a mission to fight ills that afflicted society and journalists used to work without fear or favour.

He said this was no longer the case as commercial and other considerations were taking precedence over everything else.

"Sensationalism, paid news and biased coverage have become the bane of modern-day journalism. In addition, we are having the problem of fake news," he said.

The Vice President said that in spite of restrictions imposed by the British, the press remained fearless and many journals and newspapers had played a pioneering role.

However, during the Emergency, barring a few exceptions like 'Indian Express', 'The Statesman' and 'The Mainstream', the response of the press was by and large "muted", he said.

Over the years,the media landscape has changed drastically and so had the values of those professing to be journalists.

With business groups and even political parties setting up newspapers and television channels to further their interests, the core values of journalism were getting "eroded", Naidu said and urged journalists to do a "serious introspection".

Of late, the undesirable practises of mixing news with views has become the 'new normal'. The sooner these were eliminated, the better it would be for journalists and society at large, Naidu said.

In the present digital era when millions are using social media platforms, journalists would have to be extra careful in checking the veracity of information and guard against 'fake news', disinformation and misinformation, Naidu cautioned.

Pointing out that the media should act as a bridge between the government and people, he said it should ensure that justice is not denied to the people, particularly the vulnerable and marginalised sections of society.

Instead of focusing on negativity, it was important that newspapers in a country like India accord importance to development journalism as there were challenges related to agriculture, climate change, gender equality and delivery of health services, among others, he said.

He said a democracy can thrive only when all shades of opinion are allowed to be expressed fully and freely. Any attempt to stifle or shut out contrarian viewpoints was unhealthy and would stunt intellectual development, he said.

Naidu also said freedom of speech and expression enshrined in the Constitution was not absolute, but bound by reasonable restrictions and suggested that it was perhaps time that media bodies came out with a code of conduct for journalists.

In view of the critical role journalism plays in protecting democracy and serving the larger good of society, the profession must maintain the highest ethical, moral and reporting standards, he said.

It was also time that a minimum educational qualification be prescribed for aspiring journalists to ensure that the standards and ethics were maintained, Naidu said.

Speaking at the 90th anniversary celebrations of Akhila Kerala Balajanasakhyam, an initiative of Malayala Manorama daily, he voiced concern over unwelcome tendencies in the media like mixing news with views, propagation of fake news and sensationalism and said these were detrimental for democracy and should be curbed through strict self-regulation by the media.

"Ours is an increasingly complex information society and knowledge-driven world and information is vital for progress. Analysing and synthesising this huge mass of information and facts to produce knowledge is crucial for our advancement," he said at the function in Kottayam.

Applauding Balajanasakhyam for striving to make young children more sensitive, compassionate and responsive to the needs of others, he congratulated Malayala Manorama for envisioning and realising this noble initiative.

"In keeping with its motto of 'We Serve', Balajanasakhyam has been at the vanguard of relief and social service activities in Kerala for nine decades, he said.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram