'Paid Rs 10,000 Brokerage to Infiltrate India': Tripura Police Apprehend 11 Suspected Bangladeshi En-route Guwahati

Tripura police apprehended eleven Bangladeshi nationals (suspected) in North Tripura town of Dhramanagar. Based on the initial interrogation the police informed that the group comprising seven men, two women and two children entered Indian territory with the aid of an agent and were travelling to Guwahati, Assam.

“Eleven suspected Bangladeshi Nationals including two women and two children had been apprehended from Dharmanagar Inter-State Bus Terminus ISBT. Moreover, today BSF handed over another Bangladeshi national today, all of them are in Dharmanagar PS presently” informed Saumya Debbarma SDPO, Dharmanagar.

“We all are familiar and hail from the same place in Bangladesh. We met an agent there who does all these. We gave him money and he helped us cross the border. He had an agent on an Indian side who received us and brought us to the ISBT at Dharmanagar. We were told that an agent in Guwahati will receive us and arrange for our stay and job” said Sahidul Mollah, who confessed that he was from Bangladesh.

Police informed that they had travelled three to four hours for the international border to reach the interstate bus terminus. The detainees further informed that the agent charged them 5000 to 1000 rupees per person in Indian value to make them cross the border and reach destination.

As per police record the detainees except the minors are- Sahidul Mollah, Md. Alamin Miah, Mohammad Mollah, Sabir Sheikh, Raju Sheikh, Ahad Miah, Rahul Sheikh, Bina Begam and Kulsum Begam. All have booked under Sec 3 of the Passport Act.

Meanwhile, another Bangladesh national- Sarman Uddin was detained by 13-Bn BSF when he was trying to cross the border at Yakubnagar, according to SDPO Saumya Debbarma. The youth has been living in the Indian Territory for the last one year.

It needs mention that earlier this year, the special branch of the Assam Police had arrested five people including a Bangladesh national for their alleged links with an outfit in the neighbouring country having affiliation to Al-Qaida.

According to the police, all five people were arrested from Barpeta, Howly and Kalgachia for their alleged links with a ‘jihadi’ (Islamic terror organisation) outfit based out of Bangladesh and having affiliation to Al-Qaida in Indian sub-continent (AQIS).

During inquiry, it was been found that Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid and alias Mohammed Suman who is a citizen of Bangladesh having illegally entered India was working as a teacher in Dhakalipara masjid (mosque).

Similarly, the Assam Police has constituted a SIT into the Batadraba Police Station arson incident and also investigating whether the ill famous incident has any Bangladeshi connection to it. Speaking to the media on the issue Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Assam police had said that intelligence reports indicate that radical elements from Bangladesh are working on their plans to indoctrinate local Muslim populace of the state toward hardline Islam. He added that these elements are strategically working to prepare the ground for Jehadis and factions like AQIS to spread their tentacles in Assam.

Moreover, Assam have already approached the apex court for the re-verification of the NRC and the state co-ordinator of the NRC Assam has filed an FIR with the CID against his predecessor charging him being anti-national and allowing error in making the final NRC where many illegal Bangladeshi’s names has been made Indian citizen.

(With inputs from Panna Ghosh)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.