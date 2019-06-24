'Pained': From PM Modi to Amit Shah, 14 Deaths at Rajasthan Tent Collapse Leaves Nation in Shock

New Delhi: Messages of shock, grief and condolences poured in following the tragic collapse of a tent during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan, where at least 14 people were killed and 50 others injured. Calling the incident an unfortunate one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives while wishing for a speedy recovery of those wounded in the collapse.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who took stock of the situation from Jaipur, announced Rs 5 lakh in compensation each to the next of the kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 2 lakh for those injured. He has directed Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner BL Kothari to investigate the incident.

The tragedy happened during a 'Ram Katha' organised at a school ground near Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol area of the district. The pandal was uprooted by strong winds when hundreds of devotees were attending the programme.

Expressing his sorrow over the incident, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Sad to learn about loss of lives due to collapse of a ‘Pandaal’ in Barmer, Rajasthan. My condolences to the bereaved families and wishing an early recovery to those injured."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief, saying, "Pained to know about the loss of lives due to collapse of a Pandaal in Barmer, Rajasthan. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said in a tweet, "Extremely sad to hear about the death of over dozen people in Jasol in Barmer who were listening to Ram Katha. I pray to God for the departed soul and to give patience to the grief-stricken families."

Condoling the demise of the devotees, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief over the incident. "Saddened at the deaths after the tent collapse in Barmer, Rajasthan. My condolences to the grieving families. Our prayers that the injured recover quickly," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and state leader Sachin Pilot also sent their condolences as they prayed for a quick recovery of the injured and strength to the families of those who died in the incident.

Most of the deceased were from different villages of the Barmer district, including the Jalsol village, which is about 460 km from state capital Jaipur.