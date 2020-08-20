Painter Found Dead in Bathtub in Mumbai as Police Recovers Last Note, Suspects Suicide

A 41-year-old painter was found dead in a bath tub at his home in Matunga area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Police suspect that Ram Indranil Kamath committed suicide on Wednesday, and said a note was recovered from the spot. Kamath, a painter, was unmarried and was staying with his mother and sister at Palai House on Shankar Mattham Road in Matunga area of central Mumbai, a police official said.

On Wednesday afternoon, he went to the bathroom and did not come out for a long time. His mother later found him motionless in the bath tub, he said.

Kamath was then rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered and the postmortem report is awaited, he said.

Kamath did not blame anyone for his death in the purported suicide note, the official said, adding that statements of his family members and friends will be recorded.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)