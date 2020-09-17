Painting Stations, Carrom Board Part Of New Child-friendly COVID Ward At LNJP

New Delhi: Television sets playing cartoons, a painting station and carrom boards will be the features of a child-friendly COVID-19 ward at the state-run LNJP Hospital. The new ward based on the theme — From Suffering to Happiness — was inaugurated on Wednesday. The ward has six to seven television sets which play cartoons, carrom board and a painting station so that the children can also enjoy while getting treated for the infection, officials said. “It is unusual for a government set-up. We have set up a painting station for eight to 10-year-old children. This is a new concept to keep children busy. “Usually, they are sad and weeping but this will keep them happy while they are getting treated,” the hospital’s Medical Director Suresh Kumar told PTI.

He also added that since families are not allowed inside COVID-19 wards, this will keep the children engaged.

