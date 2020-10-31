Pak Admission on Pulwama Attack Has Exposed People Who Questioned Sacrifice of Our Martyrs, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the admission of a Pakistan minister on Islamabad’s role in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack has exposed those who “questioned the sacrifice” of our martyrs.

Speaking at an occasion to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel in Gujarat’s Kevadiya, Modi said the country will not forget the “distasteful comments and accusations” made by the opposition in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

“The acceptance in the neighbouring country about the Pulwama attack has exposed the people who questioned the sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs. I endured those allegations but I had a deep wound on my heart for my brave soldiers who had laid down their lives. I would urge such political parties that, in the interest of the security of the country, for the morale of our security forces, please do not do such politics,” the PM said.

The prime minister’s remark came a day after the BJP demanded an apology from the Congress for “spinning conspiracy theories” following the terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, 2019.

In a sensational admission, senior Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry had admitted in the country’s National Assembly that Islamabad was responsible for the Pulwama attack that brought the two countries to the brink of a war. He later claimed that he was misquoted and was referring to the “post-Pulwama action” by Pakistan.

In his speech on Saturday, Modi also made an apparent reference to the church attack in France’s Nice and the war of words between France and Islamic nations over Islamophobia and freedom of speech. Urging “all the countries, governments and religions” to unite against terrorism, Modi said, “The sense of peace, brotherhood and mutual respect is the true identity of humanity. No one can ever get welfare from terrorism…,” he said.

Speaking in the context of India, Modi said, “Our diversity is our existence. We are so extraordinary. We have to remember that this unity of India, this power keeps on knocking others. They want to make this diversity our only weakness. It is necessary to recognize such forces.”

Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat to pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary. The PM is also scheduled to inaugurate the country's first seaplane service between the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya Colony to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. He will also participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Divas Parade.