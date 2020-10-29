Pak Anti-terrorism Court Acquits PM Khan in 2014 Parliament Attack Case

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was aquitted by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in the 2014 Parliament attack case but other senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were summoned for indictment, according to media reports. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, however, halted proceedings against President Arif Alvi due to the presidential immunity granted to him, The Express Tribune reported.

On August 31, 2014, workers of the now ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) marched towards the Parliament and Prime Minister's House and clashed with police, killing 3 persons and injuring 26 others. Police had invoked sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act against Khan and other.