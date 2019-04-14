English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pak Army Claims Indian Politician Copies its Song and Dedicates it to Indian Armed Forces
As Thakur Raja Singh Lodh, a BJP member of the Telangana legislative assembly, shared a snippet of the song on social media, the Pakistani Army claimed that the composition was a copy of a song released by its media wing on March 23 for Pakistan Day.
Islamabad: The Pakistani Army on Sunday asked India to emulate Pakistan in speaking "truth" as it mocked an Indian legislator, claiming that the politician has copied its anthem and dedicated it to the Indian armed forces.
Thakur Raja Singh Lodh, a BJP member of the Telangana legislative assembly representing the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, had tweeted, "My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces."
However, as Lodh shared a snippet of the song on social media, the Pakistani Army claimed that the composition was a copy of a song released by its media wing on March 23 for Pakistan Day. The song was written by Sahir Ali Bagga.
"Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well," Pakistan army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.
According to local media reports, Lodh copied the song 'Zindabad Pakistan' and recorded it by changing it to 'Zindabad Hindustan' and dedicated it to Indian armed forces.
The relationship between the two neighbouring countries have further soured in the recent months after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
The relationship between the two neighbouring countries have further soured in the recent months after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
