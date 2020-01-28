New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was brought to "correct a historical injustice” and to fulfil the BJP's "old promise" to religious minorities living in neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the Annual Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020, Modi said, “Our govt brought CAA to correct historical injustice and fulfil our old promise to minorities living in neighbouring countries.”

“The country has seen real face of those giving communal colour to decisions of our government which is solving decades old issues,” he added.

Referring to the nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship law, Modi said those engaging in “fear mongering on CAA refuse to see the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan.”

“Some time back a Pakistan Army advert came out in which it was clearly written that only Non-Muslims apply for sanitation workers post,” the PM said.

The ad the PM referred was issued by Pakistan rangers (Sindh) seeking applicants for non-combatant workers like tailors, carpenters and barbers, among other posts.

The Prime Minister also said the problem in Jammu and Kashmir persisted since Independence and some families and political parties kept issues in the region "alive", as a result of which terrorism thrived there.

He said the present government has been trying to solve decades old problems plaguing the country.

Slamming Pakistan, the prime minister said the neighbouring country has lost three wars, but continues to wage proxy wars against India.

Previous governments, he said, treated the problem as a law and order issue. "But even when out armies would ask for action, they would not go ahead," he said, slamming the "inaction" of previous governments at the Centre.

He also said that currently, not only J-K, but other parts of the country are also peaceful and the government has managed to address the aspirations of the northeast region which were neglected for decades.

Listing out the achievements of the government, the PM referred to the Bodo agreement, Triple Talaq, abrogation of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir among them.

