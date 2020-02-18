Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pak Army Resorts to Firing and Shelling Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District

The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire, but the heavy shilling triggered fear among residents who have been demanding bunkers.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pak Army Resorts to Firing and Shelling Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District
Image for representation.

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops triggered a fear psychosis among the LoC residents in the wake of recent casualties and damage to a few houses, they added.

The Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing and shelling along the LoC in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors for a brief period on Tuesday, the officials said, adding that there were no reports of any casualties.

The Indian troops retaliated to the Pakistani firing, they said.

The residents of Shapur, Balakote, Gulpur and Krini, which have been targeted by Pakistani troops with heavy shelling, fear for their lives as they demand bunkers and putting an end to the shelling.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram