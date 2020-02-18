Pak Army Resorts to Firing and Shelling Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District
The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire, but the heavy shilling triggered fear among residents who have been demanding bunkers.
Image for representation.
Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.
The firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops triggered a fear psychosis among the LoC residents in the wake of recent casualties and damage to a few houses, they added.
The Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing and shelling along the LoC in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors for a brief period on Tuesday, the officials said, adding that there were no reports of any casualties.
The Indian troops retaliated to the Pakistani firing, they said.
The residents of Shapur, Balakote, Gulpur and Krini, which have been targeted by Pakistani troops with heavy shelling, fear for their lives as they demand bunkers and putting an end to the shelling.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's Film Earns Rs 31.26 Cr
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update to Bring Sight For UZI, DBS Shotgun, Amusement Park and More
- Meet Fred, the Mini Service Horse, Who Travelled First Class to California
- Tim Cook is Concerned About Health of Apple's Community Amidst Coronavirus Spread
- As Airtel, Vodafone Bite the Bullet on AGR Payments, Brokerages Raise Red Flag