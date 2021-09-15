Pak-backed Terror Module Busted, Delhi Police Gets Custody of 4 Terrorists, 2 to be Produced Today

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday got police custody of four terror suspects, a day after a Pakistan-organised module was busted. An official said that they have got custody of Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias ‘Sameer’, Osama (22), Moolchand (47) and Mohd Abu Bakar (23). Zeeshan Qamar (28) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), who are presently in Lucknow, will be produced by Wednesday afternoon to decide on their custody, the official added.

In close coordination with the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) team, the police apprehended Qamar from Allahabad, Javed from Lucknow and Moolchand from Rae Bareli. The terrorists, including two Pak-ISI trained, were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela, officials said.

Police said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan.

Among the arrested, Osama and Qamar are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs, police said.

Explosives and firearms were recovered from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh in a multi-state operation, he added. Police said that the arrested men were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan.

The underworld operative Sameer, a close contact of Anees Ibrahim, was tasked by a Pak-based person connected with the underworld operatives hiding in Pakistan to ensure smooth delivery of improvised explosive devices (IED), sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India. “Anees was acting on the behest of Pak-ISI and the underworld component was entrusted with two tasks, including transportation of arms and explosives and terror-funding, through hawala channels," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Interrogation revealed that Osama had left for Muscat on April 22 by Salaam Air flight from Lucknow and after reaching there, he met Qamar, who had also come from India to join the training, said the senior police officer. From Muscat, the duo was then taken via sea route to Jioni town near Gwadar port in Pakistan, from where they were taken to a farmhouse in Thatta in Pakistan, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here