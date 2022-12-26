Pakistani Boat With Arms, 40kg Narcotics & 10 Crew Apprehended in Indian Waters

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 10 crew in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition and approximately 40 kilograms of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores.

The action came on the basis of intelligence input by ATS Gujarat.

The ICG said that Pakistani fishing boat ‘Al Soheli’ is being brought to Okha for further investigation.

“During intervening night of December 25/26, on a specific intelligence input, ICG strategically deployed its Fast Patrol class ship ICGS Arinjay for patrolling in area close to notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL). During early hours of Monday, Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters. On being challenged by the ICG ship, the Pakistani boat started evasive manoeuvring and did not stop even on firing of warning shots. ICG ship in pitch darkness manoeuvred and stopped the boat," a Coast Guard statement said.

This is the seventh joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and ATS, Gujarat in last 18 months and first wherein arms and ammunitions were being infiltrated, along with the drugs. During this period, a total 346 kg of heroine, valued at Rs 1,930 crore has already been seized alongwith apprehension of 44 Pakistani and 7 Iranian crew members, IANS reported.

In September 2021, 2,988 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 21,000 crore from Mundra Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The consignment, concealed as semi-processed talc, was exported from Kandahar in Afghanistan through the Bandar Abbas Port of Iran.

