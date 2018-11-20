English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pak-bound Plane Develops Snag, Lands in Jaipur
The pilot of the Cirrus SR20 plane sought permission to land following a door open warning.
Image for representation. (AFP)
Jaipur: A Karachi-bound aircraft landed at the Jaipur International Airport Tuesday after a technical problem, an airport official said.
The pilot of the Cirrus SR20 plane sought permission to land following a door open warning.
The plane, on what was described as a chartered flight from Lucknow to Karachi, was not carrying any passengers.
The small plane can normally carry four or five passengers.
The aircraft flew for Karachi after a detailed examination that lasted for three hours, airport director J S Balhara said.
