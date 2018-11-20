Pak-bound Plane Develops Snag, Lands in Jaipur

A Karachi-bound aircraft landed at the Jaipur International Airport Tuesday after a technical problem, an airport official said.The pilot of the Cirrus SR20 plane sought permission to land following a door open warning.The plane, on what was described as a chartered flight from Lucknow to Karachi, was not carrying any passengers.The small plane can normally carry four or five passengers.The aircraft flew for Karachi after a detailed examination that lasted for three hours, airport director J S Balhara said.