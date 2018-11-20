GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pak-bound Plane Develops Snag, Lands in Jaipur

The pilot of the Cirrus SR20 plane sought permission to land following a door open warning.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2018, 9:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pak-bound Plane Develops Snag, Lands in Jaipur
Image for representation. (AFP)
Loading...
Jaipur: A Karachi-bound aircraft landed at the Jaipur International Airport Tuesday after a technical problem, an airport official said.

The pilot of the Cirrus SR20 plane sought permission to land following a door open warning.

The plane, on what was described as a chartered flight from Lucknow to Karachi, was not carrying any passengers.

The small plane can normally carry four or five passengers.

The aircraft flew for Karachi after a detailed examination that lasted for three hours, airport director J S Balhara said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...