Pak Confers Hilal-e-Pakistan On Outgoing Chinese Ambassador

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday conferred the country second-highest civil award Hilal-e-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese ambassador Yao Jing for his services in improving bilateral relations. President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the award at a special ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, according to a statement by the office of the president.

Later, the ambassador called on the President and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries. While talking to Yao, the President said that China was a close friend, which has always supported Pakistan on all issues of national interest.

He emphasised the “need for further strengthening defense cooperation between the two all-weather friends,” the statement said.

