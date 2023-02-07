Pakistan denied its airspace to Indian Air Force aircraft travelling to Turkey early Tuesday morning, CNN-News18 has learned. This is the second time that Pakistan has attempted to prevent India from sending humanitarian aid to nations in need of it.

Turkey and Syria were jolted by a 7.9-magnitude earthquake - currently being considered as one of most devastating earthquakes in the history of west Asia - on Monday morning which has resulted in more than 4,800 deaths and over tens of thousands injured and thousands trapped under the rubble of dilapidated buildings.

Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already landed in Adana airport with modern drilling equipment, medics and rescue dogs but they had to take a detour because of Pakistan denied permission to the flight to use its airspace.

The Indian Army is also mobilising a field hospital to provide medical aid to those affected in the region, CNN-News18 said.

The last time Pakistan prevented India from using its territory was in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Pakistan in 2021. In December, India decided to send 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as a part of its humanitarian assistance to the war torn nation.

The consignment also contained life-saving drugs.

Islamabad proposed the goods from India to Afghanistan be transported in Pakistani trucks from the Wagah border point. Later it allowed the trucks to pass through citing “exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes”.

Pakistan’s move will likely face criticism because the flight, which took off from Hindon air base in Uttar Pradesh, had to take a detour. As per reports from Turkey and Syria, in some of the affected regions shell shocked survivors have joined the rescue officials to help rescue other victims from the rubble.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey is facing trouble in rescuing people stuck beneath the rubble and the White Helmets in Syria are also facing lack of manpower in cities of Azaz and Saqlin.

The Indian mission to Turkey will help with rescue efforts in Turkey. The Turkish embassy in India has thanked the Indian government for the help it has provided. “First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF’s special search & rescue teams and trained dog squads just arrived in Turkiye. Thank you India for your support and solidarity,” the Turkish embassy said in a tweet.

