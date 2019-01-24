English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pak Envoy Says Engagement Must for Improvement of Indo-Pak Ties
His comments come in the backdrop of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad strongly raising with Pakistan the alleged attempts to hack the social media account of one of its diplomats and incidents of close tailing of the Indian envoy and his deputy.
Kolkata: Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Thursday advocated talks and sustained engagement between the two countries to find common ground for improvement of bilateral relations.
"More and more engagement between both the countries is needed for better mutual understanding and finding common ground. In order to achieve that we need to talk," Mahmood told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.
