Pak Handler Pushed Jahangirpuri Terror Suspects to Kill Right-wing Leaders, Do 'Something Big' | Exclusive

The Jahangirpuri terror suspects were in touch with a Pakistani handler who was lodged in an Indian jail, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18. The handler wanted them to kill Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, they added.

The two terror suspects— Naushad, 56, a Jahangirpuri resident, and Jagjit Singh, 29, a resident of Uttarakhand— were arrested by the special cell of Delhi police for beheading a 21-year-old man in the capital’s Jahangirpuri area and chopping his body into eight pieces, recording, it and sending it to their Pakistani handler, to prove their loyalty, said sources.

Their bigger plan was disrupted at the right time as they were planning “something big” against “right-wingers”, according to top intelligence sources.

Naushad and Jagjit Singh were arrested on Thursday and 22 cartridges and three pistols were recovered from them. A court on Friday sent them to 14-day police custody.​

The police have recovered the video in which the accused are seen strangulating the man before beheading him, and have six pieces of the body from the city’s Bhalswa Dairy area.

Delhi police is now looking for four other suspects who allegedly received weapons from Pakistan through the drop-dead method.

These four— Nazeer Bhat and Nazeer Khan of HUL, and Nadeem and Nasir Khan of HM— were allegedly in contact with handlers in Pakistan on the Signal app.

They received weapons at unidentified locations in Uttarakhand through a sleeper cell, said sources.

According to details accessed by CNN-News18, Naushad in his interrogation said that he is originally from Bihar. He has some murder cases against his name, and in 1997 he wanted to free Maulana Masood Azhar from jail.

In Tihar jail, he befriended Pakistani criminals, including Sohail, who had claimed he was from Kashmir. Sohail was earlier associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Naushad was released from jail in 2018. After Sohail’s release in 2013, he went back to Pakistan, but stayed in touch with Naushad and would pay him for tasks. Naushad was arrested two years later in an extortion case from Uttarakhand.

In jail, he met Jagjit Singh, an associate of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh Gill.

Sources said that when Naushad came out of jail in April 2022, he remained in touch with Sohail. He got together with Singh when the latter jumped parole. Sohail had asked these two to kill a “kafir".

Acting on his instructions, Naushad and Singh on December 14 strangled a 21-year-old drug addict, beheaded him, and sent the video to Sohail. This 21 year old was shown as devout Hindu with an Om tattoo on his hand.

Even after the killing, Sohail allegedly kept pressurising them to do “something big”. They were told to kill two people associated with a right-wing group in Haridwar for which they were to get money.

They had allegedly zeroed in on some right-wing leaders of Punjab and Haridwar including Shiv Sena’s Amit Arora and Bajrang Dal’s Jitender Kumar.

