Pak High Commisioner Summoned by India Over Qureshi Mirwaiz's Phone Conversation

Pak High Commissioner was conveyed that Pakistan Foreign Minister's action was a brazen attempt to subvert India's unity and to violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the External Affairs Ministry said.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
Pak High Commisioner Summoned by India Over Qureshi Mirwaiz's Phone Conversation
File Photo (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood was summoned on Wednesday by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in connection with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Mahmood was conveyed that Pakistan Foreign Minister's action was a brazen attempt to subvert India's unity and to violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the External Affairs Ministry said.

"The High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned by the Foreign Secretary tonight in connection with the telephone conversation initiated by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference," the MEA said.

It further said the "Foreign Secretary conveyed the Government of India's condemnation in the strongest terms of this latest brazen attempt by Pakistan to subvert India's unity and to violate our sovereignty and territorial integrity, by none other than the Pakistan Foreign Minister."

