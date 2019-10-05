New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against Kashmiri separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Masarat Alam, Shabir Ahmed Shah and former legislator and chairman of Awami Ittehad Party, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, for allegedly carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA claimed in the charge sheet that Pakistan High Commission supported the separatists through transfer of funds via financial conduits to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report in Times of India, incriminating chats and emails were recovered from the email accounts of Malik and Shabir Shah which showed details of receipt of funds from Pakistan and other countries.

“It has also been found that Yasin Malik has been getting funds from foreign countries through hawala channels for causing unrest and insurgency in Kashmir. Role of Pakistan high commission in supporting the separatist and other networks through transfer of funds via financial conduits and in providing directions to continue the unrest in the Kashmir Valley has also been clearly established,” the charge sheet said.

On Friday, NIA spokesperson, Alok Mittal, said the investigative agency has recovered 400 electronic devices and 85 incriminating documents, and also recorded statements of over a hundred witnesses against the named separatist leaders.

