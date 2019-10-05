Pak High Commission Gave Funds to Create Unrest in J&K: NIA in Charge Sheet Against Kashmiri Separatists
The NIA claimed incriminating chats and emails were recovered from the email accounts of Yasin Malik and Shabir Shah which showed details of receipt of funds from Pakistan and other countries.
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik (Image:PTI).
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against Kashmiri separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Masarat Alam, Shabir Ahmed Shah and former legislator and chairman of Awami Ittehad Party, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, for allegedly carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
The NIA claimed in the charge sheet that Pakistan High Commission supported the separatists through transfer of funds via financial conduits to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a report in Times of India, incriminating chats and emails were recovered from the email accounts of Malik and Shabir Shah which showed details of receipt of funds from Pakistan and other countries.
“It has also been found that Yasin Malik has been getting funds from foreign countries through hawala channels for causing unrest and insurgency in Kashmir. Role of Pakistan high commission in supporting the separatist and other networks through transfer of funds via financial conduits and in providing directions to continue the unrest in the Kashmir Valley has also been clearly established,” the charge sheet said.
On Friday, NIA spokesperson, Alok Mittal, said the investigative agency has recovered 400 electronic devices and 85 incriminating documents, and also recorded statements of over a hundred witnesses against the named separatist leaders.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Kristen Bell's The Good Place & Billy Bob Thornton's Goliath are Back with 3rd Seasons
- Shepherd Lip-syncing 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Song Brings Cheer on Internet
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- Pohas, Upma, Parathas and Idli: This MBA Couple Sells Street Food Every Morning in Mumbai