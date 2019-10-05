Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pak High Commission Gave Funds to Create Unrest in J&K: NIA in Charge Sheet Against Kashmiri Separatists

The NIA claimed incriminating chats and emails were recovered from the email accounts of Yasin Malik and Shabir Shah which showed details of receipt of funds from Pakistan and other countries.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pak High Commission Gave Funds to Create Unrest in J&K: NIA in Charge Sheet Against Kashmiri Separatists
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik (Image:PTI).

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against Kashmiri separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Masarat Alam, Shabir Ahmed Shah and former legislator and chairman of Awami Ittehad Party, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, for allegedly carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA claimed in the charge sheet that Pakistan High Commission supported the separatists through transfer of funds via financial conduits to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report in Times of India, incriminating chats and emails were recovered from the email accounts of Malik and Shabir Shah which showed details of receipt of funds from Pakistan and other countries.

“It has also been found that Yasin Malik has been getting funds from foreign countries through hawala channels for causing unrest and insurgency in Kashmir. Role of Pakistan high commission in supporting the separatist and other networks through transfer of funds via financial conduits and in providing directions to continue the unrest in the Kashmir Valley has also been clearly established,” the charge sheet said.

On Friday, NIA spokesperson, Alok Mittal, said the investigative agency has recovered 400 electronic devices and 85 incriminating documents, and also recorded statements of over a hundred witnesses against the named separatist leaders.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram