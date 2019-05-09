English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pak Intruder Arrested Along International Border in J&K's Samba
Troops of Border Security Force observed some movement along the International Border near a forward area and nabbed a person, officials said.
Representative image.
Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) Thursday arrested a Pakistan intruder along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. Troops of BSF observed some movement along the IB near a forward area and nabbed a person, they said.
During preliminary investigation, he was identified as Mohmmad Afzal of Shakergarh district of Pakistan. He has been handed over to police for further interrogation, they said.
