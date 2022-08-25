CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Pak Intruder Shot at as BSF Troops Foil Narcotics Smuggling Attempt in J-K's Samba

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 10:55 IST

Jammu, India

Following a search operation, eight packets containing about eight kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were recovered. (Representational Image: PTI)

BSF troops opened fire after they noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border (IB)

BSF troops foiled a major bid to smuggle narcotics from across the border and shot at a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

According to a public relations officer of the Border Security Force (BSF), the alert troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border (IB) in the early hours. The man was carrying a bag.

The troops opened fire, resulting in injuries to the intruder, the official said. Following a search operation, eight packets containing about eight kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were recovered, he added.

The official said the injured intruder managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

first published:August 25, 2022, 10:55 IST
last updated:August 25, 2022, 10:55 IST