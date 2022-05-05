Pak ISI, in Cahoots With Pro-Khalistani Groups, Plotting 'Big Plans' With Local Help, Warns Input After Punjab Riots

After a spate of riots in Punjab recently, central intelligence agencies have warned about pro-Khalistani Entities (PKEs) tying up with Pakistan’s ISI and given a list of plans they are preparing against India.

According to a recent input, PKEs are pushing terror weapons and explosives through their cadres and using the India-Pakistan borders from Kashmir and Punjab. The ISI has also planned to target a few political leaders of Punjab and other states and PKEs have been given the task to execute.

The alert says PKEs, along with ISI, “reportedly continue their efforts to smuggle in IEDs, arms, ammunition, explosive material into Punjab to carry out terrorist strikes. Inputs have further indicated that foreign based pro-Khalistani cadres have plans to target political leaders”.

According to sources, ISI is assisting PKEs to exploit gangsters and criminals to execute attacks and disturb the law and order situation in Punjab and other parts of the country.

Sources in the intelligence grid said there have been massive attempts to execute attacks and agencies are looking for the role of this terror cocktail in multiple cases.

“ISI is backing pro-Khalistani Entities in executing various attacks on public, political leaders and creating law and order issue. These Khalistani Entities have roped in local gangsters and criminals who have further given the tasks to various local-level criminals operating in a limited area. Their network is spreading in neighbouring states of Punjab, which includes Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh etc,” a senior government official told News18.

The input sent to all top-level security officials, meanwhile, has revealed that “Pak-ISI, in conjunction with foreign based PKEs, is planning to exploit gangsters and local criminals in Haryana to accomplish its terrorist agenda. In this regard, Haryana Police arrested (February 2022) some gangsters associated with Canada based gangster-turned-militant operatives”.

Officials claimed that Khalistani groups are working from Canada and United Kingdom and often meet ISI officials.

Sources also confirmed that tasks have been given to gangsters to create unrest in a few states. However, local police, as well as central agencies, are keeping a close watch on every development linked to the input.

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote a letter to all district police chiefs, briefing them about the Anti-Gangsters Task force. Mann said the unit will work as per intelligence inputs and operate on inputs shared by agencies, local districts or police.

