Pak Issues Visas to Over 3,800 Sikh Pilgrims Attending Guru Nanak Birth Anniversary Celebrations
These visas are in addition to those issued to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from other countries.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi Pakistan has issued visas to over 3,800 Sikh pilgrims to participate in the birthday anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev there from November 21-30.
These visas are in addition to those issued to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from other countries, the Pakistan High Commission here said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This is by far the largest number of visas issued in recent years to Sikh yatrees for Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations, well beyond the maximum number of 3000, mutually agreed between the two countries for this event," the statement said.
Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions every year, it said.
According to Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood, this was a "special gesture" by the Pakistan government in view of Guru Nanak's 550th anniversary celebrations commencing from this year.
"We extend profound felicitations to our brothers and sisters celebrating this auspicious occasion and wish all yatrees a spiritually fulfilling yatra," he said.
