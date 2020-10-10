Pak Lawmaker Tries To Kill Self, Alleges KPK Governor Usurped Her Land

Peshawar, Oct 9: A Pakistani lawmaker attempted self-immolation on Friday, alleging the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman, was illegally occupying her land in provincial capital Peshawar. KPK Assembly member Nighat Yasmeen Aurakzai poured kerosene on herself outside the office of the Provincial Police Chief in Peshawar Cantonment and was about to lighting a match stick when police personnel in the area intervened and stopped her, officials said.

The Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker accused Farman and the police of supporting land Maafia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor