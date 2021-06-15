Pak Lawmakers Hurl Abuses, Throw Copies of Budget in Parliament

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Parliament on Tuesday touched a new low when lawmakers from the treasury and Opposition hurled abuses and threw copies of official budget documents at each other, injuring one of the female members. Lower house of the Parliament, the National Assembly, was convened to hold debate on the 2021-22 budget which was presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday.

The treasury benches began a noisy protest when Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif attempted to make the customary speech to open the forum for debate on the budget. Within no time, the house turned into a battlefield when some lawmakers came face to face, leading to an exchange of hot words, followed by abuses and finally threw copies of budget documents.

A video clip of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Ali Awan shouting expletives at the Opposition went viral on social media.

